MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Friday that it would pass peak of the investment cycle next year, when its capital expenditures are expected to rise by 10% year-on-year to $4.7 billion.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

