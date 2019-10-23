Russia's Nornickel says workers died at mine due to lack of oxygen - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The deaths of three workers in an accident at Norilsk Nickel's GMKN.MM mine in Siberia were caused by a lack of oxygen, TASS news agency cited the company as saying on Wednesday.

The three workers were killed on Tuesday at the Taimyr underground mine, one of Nornickel's main mines in Siberia.

The deaths could have been caused by methane gas poisoning, TASS reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Tom Balmforth)

