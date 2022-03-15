Russia's Nornickel says it is not changing long-term view, despite logistical issues

March 15 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Nornickel GMKN.MM on Tuesday said it was not changing its long-term view on the metals sector and that it would continue to carry out its plans, despite acknowledging a number of logistical issues in what it said were turbulent times.

Speaking to employees, the company's top management said no clients were planning to break contracts.

Nornickel's biggest shareholder, Vladimir Potanin, on Saturday said the company had managed to secure alternative routes for its palladium deliveries.

(Reporting by Reuters)

