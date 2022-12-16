Russia's Nornickel says investment cycle to peak in 2023

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Friday that it would pass the peak of its investment cycle next year, when its capital expenditure is expected to rise by 10% to $4.7 billion.

Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, has not been directly targeted by Western sanctions imposed on Moscow in 2022, but it is facing problems with logistics and supplies of imported equipment.

Its largest shareholder and president Vladimir Potanin was placed on a U.S. sanctions list on Thursday. Nornickel and Potanin have yet to comment on that development.

Chief Financial Officer Sergey Malyshev said 2023 would be a tough year.

"The budget reflects current external challenges and is set to deliver strong performance in the turbulent environment," he said in a statement.

In light of the refusal of some of its foreign partners to cooperate with it, Nornickel said it is adjusting its sales strategy, replacing foreign equipment and technology suppliers, building new logistic chains and searching for new markets and financing instruments.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens and John Stonestreet)

