Russia's Nornickel says full-year 2021 revenue up 15% to $17.9 bln

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM said on Thursday its full-year revenue in 2021 rose 15% year on year to $17.9 billion thanks to higher metals prices and said it expected a global nickel market surplus of 42,000 tonnes this year.

Its higher revenue led to a 37% year-on-year jump in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $10.5 billion, the company said.

Underground flooding at two of its mines forced the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel to reduce production last year.

