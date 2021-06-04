Russia's Nornickel resumes mining at second mine after flooding

Adds detail, context

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM has resumed ore mining at the second of its two mines hit by flooding this year, it said on Friday.

Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer, had suffered a sudden inflow of water at two of its mines. The flooding at the sites, which account for 36% of ore mined by the company in Russia, prompted a reduction to Nornickel's 2021 output forecast in February.

The Taimyrsky underground mine is currently running at 40% of its capacity and is on track to return to full capacity by the end of June, Nornickel said on Friday.

The company's Oktyabrsky mine resumed full operations in May.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

