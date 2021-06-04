Russia's Nornickel resumes mining at second mine after flooding

Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Russian metals producer Nornickel has resumed ore mining at the second of its two mines hit by flooding this year, it said on Friday.

The Taimyrsky underground mine is currently running at 40% of its capacity and is expected to return to full capacity soon, Nornickel said in a statement.

