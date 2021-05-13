Russia's Nornickel resumes full operations at one of its flooded mines

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM has resumed full operations at one of its two mines hit by flooding this year, it said on Thursday.

Nornickel is the world's largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer. A sudden inflow of water at two of its mines, which account for 36% of ore mined by the company in Russia, reduced its 2021 output forecast in February.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.