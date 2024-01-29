Russia's Nornickel reports 5% drop in nickel production in 2023

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium, said on Monday that its nickel production fell 5% in 2023 to 209,000 metric tons.

CEO Vladimir Potanin said last year that sanctions have constrained Nornickel's development, though Western governments have refrained from targeting Nornickel directly in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Palladium output dropped by 4% in 2023 to 2,692 koz, Nornickel said. The company had expected output for both metals to drop in 2023, but palladium output came in above forecast.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow and Louise Heavens)

