Russia's Nornickel Q2 nickel output down 6% q/q, palladium stable

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Thursday its second-quarter nickel production fell by 6% quarter on quarter to 48,472 tonnes due to scheduled annual maintenance at its Harjavalta refinery in Finland.

Its palladium production remained stable at 709,000 troy ounces while platinum output fell by 3% 158,000 ounces, Nornickel said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

