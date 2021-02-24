Russia's Nornickel partially suspends operations at two mines due to water inflow

Russian miner Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday it had partially suspended operations at its Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines in Siberia as it detected a groundwater inflow.

Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer and one of the world's largest nickel producers, will assess the impact of the partial suspension on its production guidance once the situation is fixed, it said in a statement.

