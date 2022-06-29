Russia's Nornickel on track to meet 2022 production forecast

June 29 (Reuters) - Russian nickel and palladium producer Nornickel GMKN.MM is on track to meet its 2022 production forecast despite challenges, Sergey Stepanov, Nornickel Chief Operating Officer, told an online event on Wednesday.

"We believe that we will fulfil our production programme in 2022. There are shifts of activities within the programme, there are delays. But by revising some plans and efforts ... we are aiming for the 2022 business plan to be 100% fulfilled. The main task is import substitution," Stepanov said.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.