News & Insights

Russia's Nornickel joins stainless steel factory project, aims to increase nickel sales

December 18, 2023 — 11:31 am EST

Written by Anastasia Lyrchikova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian mining and metals giant Nornickel GMKN.MM has decided to join a project to build a plant producing stainless steel products in Russia, it said on Monday.

The project is led by Russia's RNK-Holding. The company is building a complex for the production of high-quality hot-rolled and cold-rolled flat products in Volgograd region.

Participation in the project will allow Nornickel to increase its domestic nickel sales, as well as to "integrate into the production of deep conversion products in the steel and alloys sector", Nornickel said.

Annual production at the new plant is expected to be up to 500,000 metric tons per year. The cold-rolling shop is scheduled to open in 2025, the hot-rolling shop in 2026, and the electric steelmaking shop in 2027.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Kevin Liffey Writing by Maxim Rodionov)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.