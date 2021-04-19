Russia's Nornickel improves its 2021 production outlook

Polina Devitt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russian metals producer Nornickel has improved its 2021 production forecast slightly as one of its mines is resuming work ahead of schedule after flooding, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer, downgraded its 2021 output forecast by 15%-20% in March due to inflow of water to two its mines, which account for 36% of ore mined by the company in Russia.

Nornickel currently expects to produce 190,000-200,000 tonnes of nickel and 335,000-355,000 tonnes of copper in 2021. Its 2021 palladium production is expected at 2.35 million-2.41 million troy ounces of palladium and 580,000-640,000 ounces of platinum, it said.

Its Oktyabrsky mine will resume full production this month after flooding and is already running at 60% capacity. Its Taimyrsky mine is scheduled to resume production in early June.

This incident and another one - partial collapse of its processing plant during maintenance in February - affected Nornickel's production of nickel and copper in the first quarter, it added.

Its January-March nickel production fell by 10% year on year to 46,639 tonnes, while copper output was down by 21% to 91,292 tonnes.

However, its output of platinum group metals rose due to the ramp-up of a new production line: palladium output increased by 40% to 766,000 ounces and platinum by 23% to 184,000 ounces.

