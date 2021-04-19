Russia's Nornickel improves its 2021 production outlook

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM has improved its 2021 production forecast slightly as one of its mines is resuming work ahead of schedule after flooding, its statement showed on Monday.

Nornickel currently expects to produce 190,000-200,000 tonnes of nickel and 2.35 million-2.41 million troy ounces of palladium in 2021, it said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by)

