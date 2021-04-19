Russia's Nornickel improves its 2021 production outlook

Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russian metals producer Nornickel has improved its 2021 production forecast slightly as one of its mines is resuming work ahead of schedule after flooding, its statement showed on Monday.

Nornickel currently expects to produce 190,000-200,000 tonnes of nickel and 2.35 million-2.41 million troy ounces of palladium in 2021, it said.

