Russia's Nornickel hires new production chief

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM has hired Sergey Stepanov, former CEO at titanium producer VSMPO VSMO.MM, as senior vice president in charge of production, it said on Tuesday.

Nornickel's previous operations boss Sergey Dyachenko left the company in March as part of a management restructuring after a number of environmental and industrial accidents at the world's largest producer of palladium and major nickel producer.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

