Russia's Nornickel hires new production chief

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russian metals producer Nornickel has hired Sergey Stepanov, former CEO at titanium producer VSMPO, as senior vice president in charge of production, it said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM has hired Sergey Stepanov, former CEO at titanium producer VSMPO VSMO.MM, as senior vice president in charge of production, it said on Tuesday.

Nornickel's previous operations boss Sergey Dyachenko left the company in March as part of a management restructuring after a number of environmental and industrial accidents at the world's largest producer of palladium and major nickel producer.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More