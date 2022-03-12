Russia's Nornickel has new routes for palladium supplies -Potanin tells RBC

Russian mining giant Nornickel is facing significant logistics issues but has managed to secure alternative routes for its palladium deliveries, Nornickel's biggest shareholder Vladimir Potanin told RBC TV on Saturday.

Potanin said airspace closures had made supplying palladium particularly challenging and the task was to find new routes to bring down surging demand and price hikes as much as possible.

"Consumers do not like them," he said. "Many of them are even looking at the possibility of cancelling their contracts."

