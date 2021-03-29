Russia's Nornickel halts water inflow at two mines, to resume work in May-June

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russian metals producer Nornickel said on Monday it had stopped inflow of water at its Oktyabrsky mine, which is connected to the Taimyrsky mine.

The Oktyabrsky mine would fully resume production in the first 10 days of May and the Taimyrsky mine was scheduled to resume its production in early June, Nornickel said in a statement.

