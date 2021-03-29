Russia's Nornickel halts water inflow at two major mines

Adds details, context, share reaction

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Monday it had stopped water flowing into its two major mines in the Siberian Arctic and both were on track to fully resume production in coming months.

Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer, partly suspended operations at the two mines on Feb. 24 after detecting subterranean water flowing into one of them. This reduced its 2021 output forecast by 15%-20%.

The Oktyabrsky mine will fully resume production in the first 10 days of May and the Taimyrsky mine is scheduled to resume in early June, Nornickel said in a statement.

The water stopped after Nornickel installed barriers and poured 32,000 tonnes of concrete into the mines. It is a traditional way of dealing with the sudden inflow of water to underground mines, although Nornickel's case has been complicated by the intensity of the inflow.

Nornickel's shares were up 4% in Moscow on Monday.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.