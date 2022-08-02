Russia's Nornickel first-half net profit up 18%

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Tuesday its first-half net profit rose by 18% year-on-year to $5.1 billion due to a stronger rouble.

Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, has not been directly targeted by Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, but along with other large industrial companies in Russia it is facing problems with supplies of imported equipment and spare parts.

"Various economic restrictions imposed on Russia by a number of countries have created risks for operating, commercial and investment activities of the company," Nornickel said in a statement.

Nornickel has launched a procurement strategy to replace some imported goods and services with alternative suppliers, it added.

The miner said its January-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 16% to $4.8 billion, while revenue was flat at $9 billion, as higher production and higher base metal prices were offset by lower palladium prices.

Nornickel's overall metal sales volume was also lower due to logistical disruptions and a higher base effect. In January-June 2021 it sold some metal from accumulated stockpiles.

Nornickel said capital expenditure increased by 83% to $1.8 billion in the first half, while net debt doubled to $10.2 billion due to lower free cash flow and payment of dividends for 2021 totalling $6.2 billion.

