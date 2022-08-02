Russia's Nornickel first-half net profit up 18%

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Tuesday its first-half net profit rose by 18% year on year to $5.1 billion due to a stronger rouble.

The miner said that its January-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 16% to $4.8 billion, while revenue was flat at $9 billion.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jane Merriman)

