Russia's Nornickel first-half net profit up 18%

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published

Russian metals producer Nornickel said on Tuesday its first-half net profit rose by 18% year on year to $5.1 billion due to a stronger rouble.

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Tuesday its first-half net profit rose by 18% year on year to $5.1 billion due to a stronger rouble.

The miner said that its January-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 16% to $4.8 billion, while revenue was flat at $9 billion.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jane Merriman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More