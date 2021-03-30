Russia's Nornickel expects full production at Oktyabrsky mine in first half of May

Contributor
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russian mining giant Nornickel said on Tuesday it expected to start production at its water-hit Oktyabrsky mine in early May and for full output to be restored during the first half of the same month.

"We have now started pumping out water and are working on restoring production activities," Nikolay Utkin, Nornickel's senior vice president, said on the company's Telegram channel.

Production at the Taimyrsky mine, which has also been affected by water, would begin in June and reach full capacity in the second half of the month, he said.

