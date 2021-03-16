Russia's Nornickel downgrades 2021 output forecast as two mines partially suspended

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM said on Tuesday its 2021 metal production volumes may fall short of its original guidance due to ongoing complications with two waterlogged mines in Siberia.

Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer, partly suspended operations at the Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines on Feb. 24 after it detected subterranean water flowing into one of them.

The company said it was implementing a plan to stop the inflow of groundwater, but could not completely rule out additional delays.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Louise Heavens)

