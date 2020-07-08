Russia's Nornickel disputes $2 bln Arctic spill damages claim

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) GMKN.MM disagrees with and is disputing a request that one of its power subsidiaries pay almost 148 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) in damages over an Arctic fuel spill in Siberia in May, it said on Wednesday.

Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor on Monday said it had sent a request for "voluntary compensation" to the subsidiary, NTEK.

($1 = 71.1200 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt, writing by Polina Devitt and Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.