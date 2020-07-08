Russia's Nornickel disputes $2 bln Arctic spill damages claim

Contributors
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) disagrees with and is disputing a request that one of its power subsidiaries pay almost 148 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) in damages over an Arctic fuel spill in Siberia in May, it said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) GMKN.MM disagrees with and is disputing a request that one of its power subsidiaries pay almost 148 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) in damages over an Arctic fuel spill in Siberia in May, it said on Wednesday.

Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor on Monday said it had sent a request for "voluntary compensation" to the subsidiary, NTEK.

($1 = 71.1200 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt, writing by Polina Devitt and Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters