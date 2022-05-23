Russia's Nornickel cuts estimate of 2022 global palladium deficit

May 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Nornickel GMKN.MM expects a global palladium market deficit at 100,000 troy ounces and a global nickel market surplus of 37,000 tonnes in 2022, it said on Monday, downgrading both estimates from its February forecast.

Nornickel is the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel. Its 2021 production fell due to flooding at two of its Arctic mines and an accident at a processing plant.

In February, the miner expected the global palladium market deficit at 300,000 ounces and the global nickel market surplus of 42,000 tonnes in 2022.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens)

