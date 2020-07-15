Commodities

Russia's Nornickel board says will discuss Rusal demands at upcoming meeting

Polina Devitt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - The board of Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM on Wednesday said it had noted the demands of its major stakeholder Rusal 0486.HK to overhaul its environmental policies and change its management after a fuel spill in Siberia.

Russia's environmental watchdog demanded Nornickel pay damages of about 148 billion roubles ($2.09 billion) after 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil on May 29 in the remote Arctic city of Norilsk.

($1 = 70.6800 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

