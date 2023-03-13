Commodities

Russia's Nornickel board rejects Rusal proposal to replace chairman -source

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

March 13, 2023 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by Anastasia Lyrchikova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - The board of Russian mining giant Nornickel GMKN.MM has rejected a proposal by shareholder and aluminium company Rusal RUAL.MM to replace the board's chairman, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Rusal had proposed replacing current chairman Andrei Bugrov from Nornickel chief executive Vladimir Potanin's Interros holding company with independent director Evgeniy Schvarts.

"A majority of board members voted against Rusal's proposals," the source said.

