Russia's Nornickel board rejects Rusal proposal to replace chairman -source

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - The board of Russian mining giant Nornickel GMKN.MM has rejected a proposal by shareholder and aluminium company Rusal RUAL.MM to replace the board's chairman, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Rusal had proposed replacing current chairman Andrei Bugrov from Nornickel chief executive Vladimir Potanin's Interros holding company with independent director Evgeniy Schvarts.

"A majority of board members voted against Rusal's proposals," the source said.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.