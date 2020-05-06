Russia's Nornickel appoints new head of sales

Contributor
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russia's Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday that it appointed Christophe Koenig, who previously worked at Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis, as its head of global sales and marketing.

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM said on Wednesday that it appointed Christophe Koenig, who previously worked at Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis NAFG.DE, as its head of global sales and marketing.

Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and a major producer of nickel, added that this appointment would further strengthen its management team.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More