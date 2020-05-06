Russia's Nornickel appoints new head of sales

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM said on Wednesday that it appointed Christophe Koenig, who previously worked at Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis NAFG.DE, as its head of global sales and marketing.

Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and a major producer of nickel, added that this appointment would further strengthen its management team.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

