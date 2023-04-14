Russia's Nornickel agrees with digital asset issuer on small stake buy

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM said on Friday it had entered into an agreement that will see digital financial asset issuer Digital Assets LLC buy Nornickel shares on the Moscow Exchange or the over-the-counter market.

"Within the framework of realising the programme, it is planned that Digital Assets LLC will acquire no more than 407,344 ordinary shares of Norilsk Nickel between May 1, 2023, and Dec. 31 2023," Nornickel said in a statement.

The counterparty will buy 0.27% of Nornickel's share capital under an employee incentive scheme, Nornickel said.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

