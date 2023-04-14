Russia's Nornickel agrees with digital asset issuer on small stake buy

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

April 14, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Anastasia Lyrchikova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM said on Friday it had entered into an agreement that will see digital financial asset issuer Digital Assets LLC buy Nornickel shares on the Moscow Exchange or the over-the-counter market.

"Within the framework of realising the programme, it is planned that Digital Assets LLC will acquire no more than 407,344 ordinary shares of Norilsk Nickel between May 1, 2023, and Dec. 31 2023," Nornickel said in a statement.

The counterparty will buy 0.27% of Nornickel's share capital under an employee incentive scheme, Nornickel said.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.