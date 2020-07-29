Russia's Nornickel agrees on fuel supply with Rosneft

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russian nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement on a fuel supply partnership with Russian oil major Rosneft ROSN.MM.

Rosneft will supply up to 123,900 tonnes of petroleum products to Nornickel's mining assets in the Arctic city of Norilsk between October 2020 and April 2021, Nornickel added in a statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.