Russia's Norilsk Nickel board recommends 9-month 2020 dividend of $1.24 bln

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The board of Russia's Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM on Tuesday recommended a nine-month dividend of 98.64 billion roubles ($1.24 billion), at 623.35 roubles per share.

The company's biggest shareholder Vladimir Potanin told Reuters last week that Norilsk Nickel should keep its dividend to a minimum this year, as it contends with the coronavirus crisis and a potential $2 billion environmental damages bill.

($1 = 79.3075 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.