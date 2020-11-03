Russia's Norilsk Nickel board recommends 9-month 2020 dividend of $1.24 bln

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The board of Russia's Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM on Tuesday recommended a nine-month dividend of 98.64 billion roubles ($1.24 billion), at 623.35 roubles per share.

The company's biggest shareholder Vladimir Potanin told Reuters last week that Norilsk Nickel should keep its dividend to a minimum this year, as it contends with the coronavirus crisis and a potential $2 billion environmental damages bill.

($1 = 79.3075 roubles)

