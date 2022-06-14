Russia's NLMK sees ferrous metals production down 15% in Russia in 2022

Russian steelmaker NLMK said on Tuesday it expects Russia's ferrous metals production to fall by at least 15% in 2022.

June 14 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK NLMK.MM said on Tuesday it expects Russia's ferrous metals production to fall by at least 15% in 2022.

The company said the sharpest fall would come in the second half of the year, predicting volumes would come in 26% below 2021 levels.

Overall exports by Russian steelmakers are expected to fall by 23% in 2022, NLMK said.

According to the company, steel demand in Russia in 2022 is seen falling by 15%.

