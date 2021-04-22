Russia's NLMK sees capital spending at $1 bln-$1.1 bln in 2022

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer NLMK sees its capital expenditure at $1 billion-$1.1 billion in 2022, the chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking on a call with investors, CEO Grigory Fedorishin said NLMK's capital expenditure would stand at $1.1 billion-1.2 billion this year.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Edmund Blair)

