Russia's NLMK says Q4 core earnings down 43 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer NLMK NLMK.MM said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter core earnings fell 43% year-on-year as revenues slipped on weak global steel prices as well as major repairs to a key blast furnace at the company's Lipetsk site.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $480 million, down from $847 million during the same period the previous year.

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Polina Ivanova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Louise Heavens)

