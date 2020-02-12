Russia's NLMK says Q4 core earnings down 43 pct y/y

Russian steel producer NLMK said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter core earnings fell 43% year-on-year as revenues slipped on weak global steel prices as well as major repairs to a key blast furnace at the company's Lipetsk site.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $480 million, down from $847 million during the same period the previous year.

