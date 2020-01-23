Russia's NLMK says 2020 capex to exceed $900 mln - Ifax

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Russian steelmaker NLMK sees its capital expenditure exceeding $900 million in 2020, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing chief executive Grigory Fedorishin.

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK NLMK.MM sees its capital expenditure exceeding $900 million in 2020, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing chief executive Grigory Fedorishin.

"We confirm capex in 2019 at $1 billion, as previously announced," Fedorishin was quoted as saying. "The annual average of $900 million during the current 5-year cycle is also confirmed."

"Though average capex will stay at $900 million, it may be higher during some years. This year's capex will be higher," he added.

NLMK will also begin construction of a plant producing transformer steel in India, which is planned to have an annual capacity of 65,000 tonnes, in the second half of this year, the agency cited Fedorishin as saying.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((p.ivanova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters