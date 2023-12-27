News & Insights

ROSN

Russia's natural gas output rises 1.9% y/y in November - official data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 27, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Darya Korsunskaya for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia produced 49.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in November, up 1.9% on the same month last year, according to data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office, the fourth month in a row output had risen.

November's output amounted to a slight decline of 0.1% compared to October.

But in the January-November period, natural gas output was 479 bcm, down 8.5% on the same period in 2022.

Rosstat also said production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose 4.1% last month on an annual basis to 3.0 million metric tons, while it also increased, by 1.7%, from October.

LNG output in January-November decreased by 3.2% year-on-year to 29.6 million metric tons, according to Rosstat.

Gasoline output reached 3.7 million metric tons in November, up 8.7% from a year earlier and up 10.2% from October. For the first 11 months of the year, gasoline output reached 39.9 million tons, up 3.6% from the year-earlier period.

Diesel production was 7.3 million tons last month, an increase of 3.2% from November 2022 and 10.4% from October this year. Output of diesel in January-November rose by 4.7% year-on-year to 80.4 million tons.

Liquefied propane and butane output was 1.6 million tons in November, up 9.4% year-on-year and 2.7% on the month. January - November production rose by 10.2% to 16.3 million metric tons, according to Rosstat.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.