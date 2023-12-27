Russia's natural gas output rises 1.9% y/y in November - official data

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia produced 49.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in November, up 1.9% on the same month last year, according to data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office, the fourth month in a row output had risen.

November's output amounted to a slight decline of 0.1% compared to October.

But in the January-November period, natural gas output was 479 bcm, down 8.5% on the same period in 2022.

Rosstat also said production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose 4.1% last month on an annual basis to 3.0 million metric tons, while it also increased, by 1.7%, from October.

LNG output in January-November decreased by 3.2% year-on-year to 29.6 million metric tons, according to Rosstat.

Gasoline output reached 3.7 million metric tons in November, up 8.7% from a year earlier and up 10.2% from October. For the first 11 months of the year, gasoline output reached 39.9 million tons, up 3.6% from the year-earlier period.

Diesel production was 7.3 million tons last month, an increase of 3.2% from November 2022 and 10.4% from October this year. Output of diesel in January-November rose by 4.7% year-on-year to 80.4 million tons.

Liquefied propane and butane output was 1.6 million tons in November, up 9.4% year-on-year and 2.7% on the month. January - November production rose by 10.2% to 16.3 million metric tons, according to Rosstat.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.