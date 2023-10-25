Russia's natural gas output rises 1.5% y/y in September - data

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia produced 39.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in September, up 1.5% from the same month last year, according to data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office, continuing to rise for the second month in a row.

It was also an increase of 1.4% from August.

In the January-September period, natural gas output reached 380 bcm, down 11.4% from the same period in 2022.

Rosstat also said production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose 3.2% last month on an annual basis to 2.7 million metric tons, and jumped by 24.0% from August.

LNG output in January-September decreased by 4.4% year-on-year to 23.6 million metric tons, according to Rosstat.

Gasoline output reached 3.4 million metric tons in September, down 1.5% from a year earlier and 11.8% from August. For the first nine months of the year gasoline output reached 32.8 million tons, up 2.9% from the year-earlier period.

Diesel production was 6.8 million tons last month, an increase of 2.5% from September 2022 but 11.4% lower than in August this year. Output of diesel in January-September rose by 6.3% year-on-year to 66.4 million tons.

Liquefied propane and butane output was 1.4 million tons in September, up 4.5% year-on-year but down 1.1% on the month. January - September production rose by 10.5% to 13.1 million metric tons, according to Rosstat.

