Russia's natural gas output falls 11.9% y/y in June -data

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia produced 34.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in June, down 11.9% from the same month last year, according to data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office.

It was also a drop of 12.5% from May.

In the January-June period, natural gas output reached 267 bcm, down 14.9% from the same period in 2022.

Rosstat also said production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) declined 8.7% last month, on an annual basis, to 2.3 million metric tons, and was down 20.9% from May.

LNG output in January-June decreased by 4.5% year-on-year to 16.0 million metric tons, according to Rosstat.

Gasoline output reached 3.7 million metric tons in June, up 1.6% from a year earlier and 5.5% from May. For the first half of the year gasoline output reached 21.8 million metric tons, up 4.6% from the year-earlier period.

Diesel production was 7.4 million metric tons last month, an increase of 5.1% from June 2022 and 6.2% from May this year. Output of diesel in January-June rose by 7.3% year-on-year to 44.1 million metric tons.

Liquefied propane and butane output was 1.4 million metric tons in June, up 17.4% year-on-year but down 0.4% on the month. Half-year production rose by 11.5% to 8.8 million metric tons.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

