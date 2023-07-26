News & Insights

Russia's natural gas output falls 11.9% y/y in June -data

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

July 26, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Darya Korsunskaya for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia produced 34.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in June, down 11.9% from the same month last year, according to data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office.

It was also a drop of 12.5% from May.

In the January-June period, natural gas output reached 267 bcm, down 14.9% from the same period in 2022.

Rosstat also said production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) declined 8.7% last month, on an annual basis, to 2.3 million metric tons, and was down 20.9% from May.

LNG output in January-June decreased by 4.5% year-on-year to 16.0 million metric tons, according to Rosstat.

Gasoline output reached 3.7 million metric tons in June, up 1.6% from a year earlier and 5.5% from May. For the first half of the year gasoline output reached 21.8 million metric tons, up 4.6% from the year-earlier period.

Diesel production was 7.4 million metric tons last month, an increase of 5.1% from June 2022 and 6.2% from May this year. Output of diesel in January-June rose by 7.3% year-on-year to 44.1 million metric tons.

Liquefied propane and butane output was 1.4 million metric tons in June, up 17.4% year-on-year but down 0.4% on the month. Half-year production rose by 11.5% to 8.8 million metric tons.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.