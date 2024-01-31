News & Insights

Russia's natural gas output down 7.5% 2023 - official data

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

January 31, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Darya Korsunskaya for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia produced 533 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in 2023, down 7.5% from the previous year, according to data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office.

December's natural gas output rose by 3.1% to 53.7 bcm compared to the same month in 2022. It also increased by 9.1% from November.

Rosstat also said production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose 6.6% last month on an annual basis to 3.2 million metric tons, while it also increased, by 5.6%, from November.

LNG output in 2023 decreased by 2.4% to 32.9 million metric tons, according to Rosstat.

Gasoline output reached 4.1 million metric tons in December, up 6.9% from a year earlier and up 8.1% from November. For the whole last year, gasoline output reached 44.0 million tons, up 3.9% from the previous year.

Diesel production was 7.7 million tons last month, a decrease of 1.3% from December 2022 and a 5.3% rise from last year's November. Output of diesel in 2023 rose by 4.1% year-on-year to 88.2 million tons.

Liquefied propane and butane output was 1.6 million tons in December, up 8.1% year-on-year and 0.7% on the month. The 2023 production rose by 11.3% to 18.1 million tons, according to Rosstat.

