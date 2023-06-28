Russia's natural gas output down 19.3% in May y/y - data

June 28 (Reuters) - Russia produced 39.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in May, down 19.3% from the same month last year, according to data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office.

This was also down 11.0% from April.

In the January-May period, natural gas output reached 233 bcm, down 15.3% from the same period in 2022.

Rosstat also said that production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) grew 4.1% last month, on a year-on-year basis, to 2.9 million tonnes, and was up 4.2% from April.

LNG output in January-May decreased by 3.8% year-on-year to 13.7 million tonnes, according to Rosstat.

Gasoline output reached 3.5 million tonnes in May, down 1.1% from a year earlier, and 2.1% from April.

Diesel production was 6.9 million tonnes last month, an increase of 2.7% from May 2022 but marking a decrease of 5.5% from April this year.

Liquefied propane and butane output was 1.4 million tonnes in May, up 9.4% year-on-year and 3.8% down month-on-month.

