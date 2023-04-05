Russia's National Wealth Fund up $7 bn to $154.5 bln - finance ministry

April 05, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Darya Korsunskaya for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) stood at the equivalent of $154.5 billion as of April 1, Russia's finance ministry said on Wednesday, up from $147.2 billion on March 1.

The finance ministry said the sovereign wealth fund was equivalent in value to 7.9% of Russia's gross domestic product (GDP), up from 7.4% a month earlier.

The NWF is a rainy-day fund built up from years of profits on oil and gas exports.

The finance ministry said it had spent 137.1 billion roubles ($1.72 billion) of yuan and gold from the NWF during March to cover the government's budget deficit. ($1 = 79.4950 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Jake Cordell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.