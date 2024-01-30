Russia's Nabiullina returns from unexplained public absence with dovish signal

Recasts, adds detail throughout

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Elvira Nabiullina, the head of Russia's central bank, heralded her return to work following a short absence with a signal on Tuesday that rates were set to come down later this year and a new plan for how the bank communicates key rate decisions.

Nabiullina has been out of the public eye for two weeks. Her cancellation of a scheduled appearance on Jan. 16 led the Kremlin to wish her health and strength after rumours that she was in hospital. No official body, including the Kremlin and central bank, confirmed that.

In an interview with state news agency RIA, Nabiullina said the bank sees room to lower its key rate, most likely in the second half of this year, sending a dovish signal to the market that has endured months of monetary policy tightening.

The bank most recently hiked rates to 16% in December and analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain in double-digits until midway through 2025 as Russia grapples with stubbornly high inflation caused by rouble weakness, high budget spending, labour shortages and persistent lending growth.

It was not clear when the interview, published on Tuesday, was conducted. But any sign that Nabiullina is back at work is important for investors, given the power the central bank wields over the rouble rate through its capital controls, and over the economy in general with banking regulations and interest rates.

In a flurry of activity, the central bank on Tuesday said it would start publishing more details on the discussions its board holds in the build-up to key rate decisions, starting with its next meeting on Feb. 16.

Nabiullina, 60, is credited with ensuring Russia's economic stability after the West imposed the toughest ever sanctions on a major economy in response to the war in Ukraine.

Nabiullina said use of China's yuan to pay for Russian exports had increased 86 times to 34.5% of total payments over the past two years, highlighting Moscow's shift towards non-Western markets, especially China, in search of stronger political and economic support.

"Our foreign economic activity is very actively switching to the use of other (than dollar) currencies, primarily the yuan," Nabiullina said.

