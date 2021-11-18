US Markets
Russia's MTS to spend $127 mln for shares buyout

Anastasia Teterevleva Reuters
MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile operator, MTS MBT.N, said in a regulatory statement on Thursday it will spend 9.3 billion roubles ($127 million) for buyout of 28.5 million shares from shareholders who disagree with its reorganization.

The company plans a reorganization and may sell its tower assets, Chief Executive Vyacheslav Nikolaev told the Kommersant daily published on Tuesday, following an industry-wide trend of telecoms firms cashing in on the money-making power of masts.

MTS is one of several Russian companies developing services beyond its core business, including MTS Bank, e-commerce and streaming service KION.

($1 = 73.1410 roubles)

