Russia's MTS to sell Ukrainian business for $734 mln

Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Ukrainian business to Bakcell LLC for $734 million.

The company also said its board had approved a special dividend of 13.25 roubles ($0.2076) per ordinary share, or 26.5 billion roubles in total.

($1 = 63.8345 roubles)

