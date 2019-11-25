Russia's MTS to sell Ukrainian business for $734 mln

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS MBT.NMTSS.MM said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Ukrainian business to Bakcell LLC for $734 million.

The company also said its board had approved a special dividend of 13.25 roubles ($0.2076) per ordinary share, or 26.5 billion roubles in total.

($1 = 63.8345 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)

((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242; Reuters Messaging: maria.kiselyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.