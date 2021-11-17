Russia's MTS to pay dividends above 28 rbls per share under new policy - Ifax cites CEO

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's largest mobile operator MTS MBT.N will pay dividends at more than 28 roubles ($0.3860) per share under its new dividend policy due in 2022, Interfax news agency cited CEO Vyacheslav Nikolaev as saying on Wednesday.

MTS reported a 12.5% drop in third-quarter group net profit earlier on Wednesday to 16.5 billion roubles, but marginally raised its forecast for annual growth in core earnings.

($1 = 72.5460 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.