Russia's MTS to pay dividends above 28 rbls per share under new policy - Ifax cites CEO

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's largest mobile operator MTS MBT.N will pay dividends at more than 28 roubles ($0.3860) per share under its new dividend policy due in 2022, Interfax news agency cited CEO Vyacheslav Nikolaev as saying on Wednesday.

MTS reported a 12.5% drop in third-quarter group net profit earlier on Wednesday to 16.5 billion roubles, but marginally raised its forecast for annual growth in core earnings.

($1 = 72.5460 roubles)

