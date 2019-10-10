Russia's MTS says no firm agreements on Ukrainian unit sale

Contributors
Nadezhda Tsydenova Reuters
Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Published

Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Thursday it had no firm agreements on the possible sale of its Ukrainian unit, after a report said Azerbaijan's Bakcell was seeking approval from the Ukrainian authorities to buy it.

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS MBT.N said on Thursday it had no firm agreements on the possible sale of its Ukrainian unit, after a report said Azerbaijan's Bakcell was seeking approval from the Ukrainian authorities to buy it.

"MTS is considering various possibilities for the development of its international business. However, there are no concrete agreements now," MTS said, adding that submitting documents to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine was a necessary technical formality that did not indicate a deal.

Russian news agency Interfax reported on Thursday that Bakcell was seeking approval from Ukraine's anti-monopoly authority to buy MTS's unit, which operates under the Vodafone Ukraine brand.

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242; Reuters Messaging: maria.kiselyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters