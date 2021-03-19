Russia's MTS says board approves $200 mln share buyback programme

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS MBT.NMTSS.MM on Friday said its board had approved a share buyback programme for ordinary shares worth up to 15 billion roubles ($201.6 million) to run until the end of 2021.

The board made the decision at a meeting on Thursday, the first since Vyacheslav Nikolayev replaced Alexey Kornya as the company's chief executive last week.

($1 = 74.3966 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Maria Kiselyova)

