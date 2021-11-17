MBT

Russia's MTS posts Q3 net profit slip, ups FY OIBDA guidance

Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS on Wednesday reported a 12.5% drop in third-quarter group net profit to 16.5 billion roubles ($228 million), but marginally raised its forecast for annual growth in core earnings.

Third-quarter revenue was up 8.4% to 138.2 billion roubles. The company now expects operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to rise by at least 6% this year, up from a previous forecast of 5%.

($1 = 72.4140 roubles)

