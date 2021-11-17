Russia's MTS posts Q3 net profit drop, ups core earnings guidance

Adds detail, background

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS MBT.N on Wednesday reported a 12.5% drop in third-quarter group net profit to 16.5 billion roubles ($228 million), but marginally raised its forecast for annual growth in core earnings.

Third-quarter revenue was up 8.4% to 138.2 billion roubles. The company now expects operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to rise by at least 6% this year, up from a previous forecast of 5%.

Mirroring a wider industry trend, MTS is planning to sell its tower assets, President Vyacheslav Nikolaev said in an interview with the Kommersant daily on Tuesday, and has started moving the assets into a separate company.

In a statement on Wednesday, Nikolaev said that move was in line with MTS' long-term ambitions, which include developing services such as fintech, retail, media, cloud and digital.

"More than half of the top-line upside came from segments beyond connectivity," he said.

MTS put the drop in net profit down to a range of factors, including investments in network development as well as higher financing costs compared with a year ago thanks to a 31.2% year-on-year increase in net debt and the higher interest rate environment.

The company reaffirmed its 2021 revenue guidance of high single-digit growth and narrowed cash capital expenditure guidance to around 110 billion roubles from 100-110 billion roubles previously.

($1 = 72.4140 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Andrey Ostroukh and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.